Afghan Arrested Over Stabbing Murder of French Teen

An Afghan migrant has been arrested by French police this week in connection with the fatal stabbing of a young 19-year-old woman after the Afghan allegedly admitted to the girl’s father he had carried out the killing.

The 23-year-olf Afghan national was taken into custody by police in the commune of Ronchin near Lille earlier this week on Wednesday at his apartment after the 19-year-old victim, said to be the Afghan’s girlfriend, had been found stabbed to death.

The girl had spoken to her father earlier that day, indicating that she was going to the Afghan’s home in order to pick up some belongings, according to a source close to the investigation, the newspaper Le Figaro reports.

When the father became concerned after not hearing from his daughter, he decided to call her again, with the Afghan picking up the phone and admitting to the father that he had murdered the teen.

Police arrived at the apartment a short time later and found the Afghan covered in blood as he opened the door for them. After discovering the 19-year-old girl on the ground, paramedics made an attempt to resuscitate her but were unsuccessful.

The alleged murder comes just weeks after the alleged rape and killing of a 12-year-old girl named Lola in the French capital of Paris which shocked the country. The young girl had been discovered with a deep wound on her neck in a packing case in the courtyard of the apartment building where she lived with her family.

The main suspect in the case, an illegal Algerian female immigrant named Dhabia B., was subject to a deportation order from France and should have been removed from the country weeks before the killing, sparking a debate over President Emmanuel Macron’s government and its handling of deportations.

The case also comes just months after another Afghan migrant in France attempted to go on a stabbing rampage in Bordeaux while yelling “Allahu Akbar” before he was arrested by local police.

Pierre-Marie Sève, the director of the Institute for Justice, noted that migrants are over-represented in nearly all categories of crime and stated that Afghans, in particular, commit more crimes than asylum seekers from other countries https://t.co/o4BKDipx0I — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 28, 2021