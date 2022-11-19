A library in the multicultural city of Malmo, Sweden claims to have received death threats following a story time performance by a pair of drag queens that took place last month.

An unnamed city library employee received the alleged death threat after a drag queen storytime performance by the drag queens ‘Lady Busty’ and ‘Miss Shameless’ at the end of last month.

“Death threats are extremely rare. In principle, this never happens,” said the city librarian and head of libraries in Malmö, Torbjörn Nilsson, to broadcaster SVT.

“We’ve had this for six or seven years and it’s extremely popular,” Nilsson claimed of the drag queen events.

Nilsson stated that the unnamed employee had received the death threat by phone, but other members of staff at the library have also received threats in calls and emails since the drag queen performance.

“I see this as an attack on free speech and democracy,” Nilsson said, adding that the library may consider bringing in security guards for future drag queen performances — as they did during the October performance.

Both ‘Lady Busty’ and ‘Miss Shameless’ have been performing in Malmo for years, with a 2018 report noting the pair began performing in front of children in February of that year.

In 2019, it was revealed that the Swedish Inheritance Fund, which manages the wealth of deceased Swedes with no heirs, would be using the money of dead Swedes to fund various drag queen shows by a group that performed for migrant children that same year.

Drag queen performances in libraries and other areas have provoked backlash and criticism in many countries, with parents in the United Kingdom disrupting an event in July of this year, accusing the performers of trying to “groom” young children.

“You’re probably teaching kids that there’s 100 genders, there’s only two sexes, no man can be a woman. We’re here to protect children,” one of the mothers said during the incident.

