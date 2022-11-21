Andrew Tate Reinstated on Twitter by Elon Musk After Social Media Ban

Emory Andrew Tate III, one of the internet’s most controversial figures this side of Alex Jones and Donald J. Trump, has seen his account reinstated on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the Silicon Valley tech giant.

Four-time kickboxing world champion, Andrew Tate, has had his Twitter account reinstated over the weekend alongside former President Donald Trump, Canadian Professor Jordan Peterson, and the satirical Babylon Bee website.

The half-American half-British fighter turned social media influencer was the subject of a mass purge by leading social media companies earlier this year, after he became one of the most searched-for individuals on the planet and a key character on the youth-driven TikTok platform, where content featuring him does considerable traffic.

Tate, who is based in Romania and Dubai, has claimed to have subverted Western cancel culture through the establishment of his own bank in Estonia and has launched a money-making course, claiming that it provides information not curated by corporate elites. The social media influencer rose to prominence with a message of pro-masculinity paired with personal responsibility, yet, he became a subject of legacy media criticism for what his detractors characterised as “misogynistic” rhetoric.

Following his reinstatement on Twitter, in his typically bombastic fashion, Tate declared: “I am the last super hero of masculinity as every other ‘man’ has glaring obvious failings. Only I am absolutely complete and perfect in every possible way. I am the last hope for man kind. I will save everyone. All of you. Top G.”

Within just hours of his reinstatement on the platform, the influencer saw his follower count soar from just over 400,000 to well over a million.

Commenting on the attempts earlier this year to ban him, Tate told Breitbart News last month: “The matrix attacked me and they very specifically deleted anything that was positive about me even on Google search, anything positive was removed in real-time. First, they delete you and then they lie about you. That’s how they attack.”

“It’s absolutely and utterly coordinated. I think they all work together. The problem is, if you’re banned in one place, you can speak on the other platforms. And when they ban somebody, they have to be very, very careful that they alter public consciousness in real-time. They have to lie about you and convince the world that you’re dangerous.”

While Tate was reinstated alongside other popular accounts over the weekend, including the account of former President Donald Trump, Elon Musk has so far steadfastly refused to unban some others, such as Alex Jones. When pressed on the issue of ending the censorship of the Infowars host, the Tesla owner merely responded “No”. The Twitter boss has also vowed to continue the policy of shadow-banning so-called hate speech on the platform.

In an interview prior to his reinstatement with Valuetainment’s Patrick Bet-David in September, Tate said of the Tesla chief’s acquisition of Twitter: “Man I love Elon, and I love that he is a man of purpose, and I have so much respect for men of purpose.

“He decided to risk it all again, to try and achieve the most impossible… for some reason there’s some new mountain to climb and that is what’s beautiful about men as a whole, all of the exploration on the planet, the deep sea Antarctica, Mount Everest, all of it, was a man who had enough and thought, no, I’m gonna go anyway.”

“I have so much respect for him because he doesn’t need to do any of the stuff he’s doing and he’s adopting the biggest problems in the world and all the headache that comes with it… he’s adopting it anyway and those are the kind of men we need more of.”