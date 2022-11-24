A black and brown cat has officially been named the oldest living feline right before she turns 27 years old.

Flossie, who lives in Great Britain, is 26 years and 329 days old and enjoys good health despite the fact she cannot see well and is deaf, Guinness World Records reported Thursday.

She has lived in different homes throughout the years and the current owner, Vicki, has only good things to say about her furry companion.

A new record has been set by a pet in south-east London as the world's oldest living cat 🐈.Flossie, 26, of Orpington,… Posted by BBC London on Thursday, November 24, 2022

A few months ago, the animal was brought to Cats Protection, the nation’s leading cat welfare charity, and leaders were shocked to learn her records said she was 27 years old.

In 1995, Flossie was adopted by a hospital worker after living as a stray with other cats. Her owner passed away ten years later, and that person’s sister took her home where Flossie enjoyed the next 14 years of her life until that owner died.

“Fortunately, her previous owner’s son gave her sanctuary and decided to take care of her to the best of his ability,” the Guinness World Records website read, adding she lived with him for three years until he made the hard decision to entrust her to Cats Protections’ Tunbridge Wells because he knew she needed special care.

Video footage shows Flossie enjoying her surroundings while napping on a fluffy blanket and roaming around Vicki’s east London home.

“When I learned Flossie was the oldest cat in the world, I was shocked. And then when I got the call to say that she’d won her Guinness World Record I was very surprised,” she said:

“Our new life together already feels like home for Flossie, which makes me so happy,” added Vickie.

Social media users expressed their joy to see the cat has continued to thrive after so many years, one person writing, “Bless her she has had a lot of love given to her, well done Flossie.”

“How lovely she is adorable and obviously well loved to live as long as she is doing,” another person commented.

Now, Vickie wants her pet’s story to inspire other people to consider adopting an elderly cat of their own.