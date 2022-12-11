Member of the British political and military establishment lined up Sunday to tell Harry and Meghan not to show their tear-stained faces at the Coronation of King Charles III next year.

The warnings come in the wake of the couple’s self-regarding Netflix series this past week which sprayed criticism at the Royal Family, the media, politicians, and commentators alike.

As Breitbart News reported, the reception for the production has been so negative a Member of Parliament (MP) for Britain’s governing Conservative Party plans to advance a bill that will allow Parliament to strip Prince Harry and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, of their titles.

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith told The Mail on Sunday their attendance would be the pinnacle of hypocrisy: “If they dislike the Royal Family so much why would they attend the Coronation?’

Fellow Tory veteran David Mellor followed, telling the outlet the couple has sought to monitize their position and attending such a global event would just alienate them further from the British public:

They shouldn’t come to the Coronation. They categorically shouldn’t come. They make money out of selling their family down the river. I think it should be made clear that the British people do not want them there.

He added people “would be perfectly entitled to boo if the couple did turn up,” before offering: “They are a sad pair and there is no hope for them on their current course.”

The historian and author Lady Antonia Fraser added her voice to the clamour: “I hope they don’t come because I want the King and Queen to be the centre of attention. It worries me that if they come the cameras might waste time on them. They should stay holding hands in Hollywood.”

UK media outlets were just as unsparing.

Incoming: UK Press Return Fire at Meghan and Harry over Netflix Dochttps://t.co/pq6DRIQrOA — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the now retired Rear Admiral Chris Parry said the Duke and Duchess, “have forfeited their rights to be part of the Royal Family any more. Frankly, they have shown themselves to be unreliable in terms of recording things and reporting them.

“The Coronation is another red carpet event for them – and they are likely to tread and tell. They are not consistent with the dignity and the importance of the occasion.”