Member of Parliament Plans Bill to Strip Harry and Meghan of Titles

A Member of Parliament (MP) for Britain’s governing Conservative (Tory) Party plans to put forward a bill that will allow Parliament to strip Prince Harry and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, of their titles, in response to their politically-charged Netflix series.

Bob Seely, who represents the Isle of Wight in the House of Commons, believes that the woke couple who abandoned their public duties to pursue activism and public duties years ago now, have forfeited the right to royal status with the publication of the series. The big-headline Netflix documentary has been criticised for trashing Britain as a hub for racism and slavery, cast Brexit and scepticism about immigration in a negative light, and featured an anti-Commonwealth professor who has denounced the late Queen as someone who “decided she wanted to be a figurehead for white supremacy and reap all the rewards”.

“As well as trashing his family and monetising his misery for public consumption, he is also attacking some important institutions in this country,” said the Conservative MP in comments quoted by The Telegraph, arguing that their royal status was now “a political issue” — given the longstanding constitutional convention that the royals are supposed to be strictly impartial public servants, not partisan activists.

He doubled down on this line of argument at greater length on social media, insisting the ‘Megflx’ series “isn’t just a case of monetising misery, family dysfunction or sad soap opera” as Royal Family are “part of the UK constitution, & when [Harry] trashes family he trashes it. Let’s not pretend it’s not political.”

Parliament’s experts have been looking at some old laws. One, The Titles Deprivation Act 1917, stripped German royals of their UK titles during WWI. A change of wording would update the law, allowing Parliament to remove Harry’s titles. 3/6 — Bob Seely MP (@IoWBobSeely) December 9, 2022

“If Harry Windsor doesn’t like the monarchy, don’t be part of it, but don’t use your titles AND trash the institution,” Seely went on, saying that if the fifth in line to the throne does not give up his titles voluntarily, Parliament must take them from him.

While using Parliament to strip Royals of their titles skates dangerously close to an act of treason, perhaps, Seely believes there is precedent for the action.

“Parliament’s experts have been looking at some old laws”, he said, remarking:” One, The Titles Deprivation Act 1917, stripped German royals of their UK titles during WWI. A change of wording would update the law, allowing Parliament to remove Harry’s titles,” the MP explained with respect to the practicalities of his proposal.

“[H]ey presto, the Duke and Duchess become Mr and Mrs Windsor, and they can live in privacy for the rest of their lives, whilst the proper, ‘working’ royals can continue to serve our nation, as William and Kate (and Edward and Anne) do so brilliantly,” he concluded.

The Queen “decided she wanted to be a figurehead for white supremacy and reap all the rewards” said Professor Andrews, featured by Harry and Meghan in their Netflix series https://t.co/olV1LMimME — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 9, 2022

