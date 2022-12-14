Trade ties between Russia and Germany could resume if Moscow decides to end its war in Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this week.

Appearing before the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations in Berlin on Monday, Olaf Scholz opened the door for future economic cooperation with Russia once again, in a potential olive branch to Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin.

“At present, the relationships we have are being reduced, reduced, reduced. Now we are tightening up the sanctions. Everyone needs to know that,” Scholz said in comments reported by broadcaster NTV. “But a Russia that ends the war… also needs the chance that in other times it is possible to start economic cooperation again.”

The German leader said that while it is preparing for another round of sanctions, it should be recognised that Russia will continue to be a major power player in Europe even after the war and “that’s why it’s very important that we make preparations for this time.”

The comments come amid what appears to be a growing movement in Western Europe to begin taking steps towards coming to a peace agreement with Moscow, with the German Chancellor saying earlier this month that Europe should consider revamping Cold War-era agreements to establish a longer peace in the East.

Meanwhile, President Macron of France said that in any settlement, the West must acknowledge Russia’s need for security guarantees, likely hinting at preventing Ukraine from joining NATO, which would allow America to station missiles on Russia’s doorstep.

Yet, Macron’s comments have caused consternation among Eastern European nations, including Czechia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Slovakia, all of whom lodged an official complaint to the Elysee in Paris.

There also appears to be little appetite in Washington to sue for peace, with establishment forces on both sides of the political aisle seeming content with continuing to funnel money and weapons into Ukraine to defeat Russia.

Indeed, rather than picking up the mantle of the anti-war America First agenda laid out by former President Donald Trump, the incoming Republican Foreign Affairs Chairman in the soon-to-be GOP-led House of Representatives, Michael McCaul said that he would continue to back President Biden’s funding of the Ukrainians.

“I support Ukraine. I think going with the amount of investment we’ve had is very small relative to destroying the Russian military. And that’s what we’ve done without one American soldier being attacked, killed, or in country. To me, that’s a pretty good investment,” the Texas Republican said.

Meanwhile, the Russians have said that it is unlikely that any peace deal will be reached before the end of the year, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying on Tuesday that it is “out of the question”.

“The Ukrainian side will have to take into account the realities that emerged lately,” Peskov said in reference to Moscow’s annexation of the largely pro-Russian breakaway republics in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Earlier this year, referendums held in the region overwhelmingly indicated support for joining Russia, however, the votes were largely castigated as shams by the West and in Kyiv (Kiev).

The Zelensky government, for its part, has said that in order for peace negotiations to start, Russia would have to return said regions, as well as punish its “war criminals” and financially compensate Ukraine for the invasion. The tough stance from Zelensky comes amid the backdrop of continued funding from Europe and America.

The U.S. has already committed over $20 billion while the EU has sent €29 billion, yet this is just over the €27 billion it has sent so far to Russia in exchange for liquid natural gas (LNG) since the invasion began in February.

