Prince Harry accuses The Mail on Sunday of causing wife Meghan Markle’s miscarriage in the final episodes of the couple’s ‘Megflix’ series.

Harry, who has nursed an understandable grudge against the tabloid media, in particular, for their often vulture-like intrusions into the life of his mother Diana — and indeed for the intrusions into his own life since more or less the day he was born — was particularly aggrieved by The Mail on Sunday publishing a personal letter from Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Harry and Meghan took Associated Newspapers, the parent company of the MoS and sister operations The Daily Mail and MailOnline, over the publication, sparking a years-long court battle which concluded in the Sussexes’ favour at the Court of Appeal.

Much of the substance of the bruising lawsuit was fought out in the court of public opinion — in particular the pages of the newspapers — however, with Harry believing that the associated strain caused his wife to lose their second child.

“I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did,” Harry states in the final three episodes of the Netflix docu-series, which focus more exclusively on the personal lives and interpersonal relationships of the Duke of Duchess of Sussex than the first three, which were interspersed with a generous helping of social justice politics with respect to historic British imperialism and even the long-abolished slave trade.

Continuing, Harry claimed: “I watched the whole thing. Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don’t. But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw that that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her,”.

“I was pregnant, I really wasn’t sleeping and the first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried,” Meghan herself said of her loss.

