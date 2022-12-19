France: 227 Arrests and 40 Police Injured After World Cup Final Violence

Following the French loss in the World Cup on Sunday, violent riots broke out across parts of the country, leading to 227 arrests and at least 40 police officers injured during clashes.

A total of 14,000 police were deployed across the country in cities and towns, with 2,750 police in Paris alone, where officers were targeted by fireworks and glass bottles by violent rioters along the Champs-Élysées. The French Interior Ministry noted that 47 people were arrested in Paris during the rioting, as police used tear gas to counter the rioters.

In central Lyon, fifteen people were arrested by police after throwing projectiles at police, with the individuals said to have been covering their faces with masks. Several shops on the Place Bellecour were also attacked and looted, along with an outlet of the French retailer Monoprix on the Place Antonin-Poncet, Lyonmag reports.

Due to the violence, hundreds of football fans in several bars in the centre of the city were evacuated and the Bellecour metro station had to be closed for over an hour.

More clashes between rioters and police occurred in the southern city of Nice, as several different groups attacked officers on Sunday evening at around 7:15 pm when fireworks were set off on Avenue Jean-Médecin. Officers deployed tear gas against the gathered crowd and were targeted with fireworks.

Just after 8 pm, a garbage can was set on fire in the middle of the street as fireworks continued to be aimed at officers. Clashes continued at 9:30 pm with several more garbage cans being set on fire.

Nice mayor Christian Estrosi commented on the violence saying, ” We strongly condemn the actions of the thugs who attacked the police and set fire to trash cans in the Jean Médecin sector. I want heavy penalties.”

Police in Boulogne were attacked by fireworks while they were gathered next to the Church of St. Nicholas. Another shot came several minutes later, aimed at police vehicles.

A total of 266 people were arrested throughout the evening following the semi-finals match, including 145 arrests in Paris. https://t.co/j3heZRxLzI — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 15, 2022

As tensions built, police used tear gas on the crowd, dispersing the crowd and the twenty or so members who were behind the violence.

Police also deployed defensive ball launchers (LBDs) but did not use them on the crowd. LBDs were often used during the Yellow Vests (Gilet Jaunes) protests and were noted for causing severe injuries to protesters and rioters, with some losing eyes as a result of their use.

Sunday’s riots came just days after France won its World Cup semi-final against Morocco and the resulting violence after the match, which saw 266 arrests across the country and the death of a 14-year-old who was struck by a car.

Moroccan football fans rioted in France and Italy on Tuesday, attacking police, setting off fireworks, and smashing objects in several cities. https://t.co/2FL3P59djf — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 9, 2022