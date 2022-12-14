A teenage boy was killed after being run over by a car during chaotic scenes in southern French city of Montpellier following France’s victory over Morocco in the World Cup.

According to a statement from local officials, a 14-year-old boy died after being “violently hit this Wednesday evening in Montpellier by a driver, following the semi-final match of the football World Cup.” The boy was taken to the hospital, however, he died shortly after, Le Figaro reported.

Footage circulating on social media appeared to show the incident, in which a white car, with what looks to be a French flag was surrounded by a group of young men who try to grab the flag. Fleeing the crowd, the car is seen running over one of those surrounding, leaving the curled up body of a young man in its wake.

Earlier in the night, the city saw violent clashes break out between French and Moroccan supporters, after France won the World Cup semi-finals match by a score of 2-0.

In Montpellier, France, fighting and rioting broke out between supporters of Morocco and France. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XlP1wh0NrR — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 14, 2022

Elsewhere across France, 115 people were arrested in the greater Paris area, including 101 in the capital city proper. The violence was somewhat muted in Paris, however, as the city mobilised some 2,200 police officers and gendarmes to prevent the outbreak of full-scale rioting.

A total of 14 people were arrested in Avignon as well, including eight people for the use of mortar fireworks. Chaotic scenes were also witnessed in Lyon, where police were attacked by youths in the city centre, resulting in seven arrests.

Conservative politician Eric Ciotti reported that violence had broken out in his home city of Nice as well, sharing footage of fires being set in the street. Claiming that there were fights, cars burned, and mortars thrown at police, Ciotti said that his city had been plunged into “urban guerrilla warfare”.

The violence was not limited to France, with footage on social media appearing to show Moroccan supporters clashing with police in the Belgian capital of Brussels, which was the cite of previous violence following the North African country’s victory over Belgium last month.

