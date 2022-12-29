A teacher in a Swedish school located in a no-go suburb of the city of Stockholm has claimed that students call her “dirty” for being white and Christian.

The teacher, who is in her 60s, has worked in a school in the Stockholm suburb of Järva for years and stated that she receives regular harassment and insults from students and that some parents even show up to development meetings wearing bulletproof vests due to the prevalence of gun violence in the area.

“I’ve considered wearing a protective vest. Everyone else has it. Even the parents, they come to the development talks in the vest. It’s not weird, the stop at school is just one of many for them,” the teacher told the newspaper Expressen.

The teacher, who claimed her colleagues all deal with the same issues, said students often call her “dirty” saying, “At school, the students say I’m dirty. By ‘dirty’ they mean that I am white and Christian,” and added, “Don’t touch me, you’re dirty, they can scream.”

The Swedish government has passed new measures to increase pay to attract teachers to areas often referred to as "no-go zones." https://t.co/M8gIotwnLu — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 1, 2019

According to the teacher, students have even followed her to her home after she disciplined a student at her school. “He started stalking me a couple of times after I worked the evening. I don’t care that much really, but he said, ‘beware’ and stuff,” she said.

“I heard them trying to get through the door. Then came like 53 text messages with the implication that I should beware, there were pictures of me too. They sent texts out of rap songs,” she added.

While she faces threats, the teacher said she is paid well and is able to afford to rent a garage space for her car in which a man guards her vehicle against being attacked, saying it is too dangerous for her to take public transport in the area.

In 2019, the Swedish govenrment offered bonus pay to teachers working in no-go areas like Järva in order to attract them to remain working in the areas or to take available jobs. The teacher speaking to Expressen noted that some of her colleagues had resigned over the years due to the situation at the school.