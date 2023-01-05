Pictures: Funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in Vatican City

Tens of thousands of mourners, including world leaders and top church figures, gathered in St Peter’s Square, Vatican City, on Thursday morning to mourn the passing of Pope Benedict XVI.

The funeral follows a three-day lying in state for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI who died on December 31st. The former Pope had stood down from the top of the Catholic Church in 2013, the first in 600 years to do so, retiring to a monastery inside the Vatican.

The funeral itself, which saw a plain cypress wood coffin carried into the square by pallbearers before being taken back inside for internment in the papal crypt, was conducted by a Vatican cardinal and was attended and presided over by Benedict XVI’s successor, Pope Francis, who arrived in a wheelchair.

Others attending the funeral included several European Catholic politicians including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and Italy’s Prime minister Giorgia Meloni. European Royals attending included Queen Sofia of Spain and King Philippe of Belgium.

The Associated Press reports some 100,000 people were expected to attend, packing the Square and spilling out into the street leading down to the River Tiber.