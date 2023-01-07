Mission Impossible actor Simon Pegg released a foul-mouthed rant chastising Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plan to extend the study of mathematics until the age of 18, saying that the technocratic Tory leader was only interested in creating an “army of data-entering robots”.

British actor Simon Pegg, star of British cult comedies Spaced and Shaun of the Dead, reacted with rage at Conservative (Tory) Party leader Rishi Sunak’s “silver bullet” proposal to extend math classes to the age of 18 — which while would put England on par with other major countries such as America and Germany, has been lambasted as tone deaf in light of the many pressing issues glossed over in his New Year’s address.

“So Rishi Sunak, our unmandated, unelected prime minister twice removed, has decided it should be compulsory for children to learn Maths up until the age of 18 – what a prick,” the actor said.

Although British prime ministers are not directly elected by the public like American presidents but rather selected by MPs and in practice the political party best placed to command a majority in Parliament, the installation of Sunak in October was controversial in light of the fact that he not only did not lead the Conservatives into the last election but was explicitly rejected by party members in a leadership contest.

However, after just 44 days she was ousted in what has widely been described as a coup, which ultimately saw party politicians install Sunak in Downing Street without giving party members the chance to vote for him (or not) a second time.

"What a pr*ck." "F*ck you Rishi Sunak, and f*ck the Tories." Simon Pegg isn't a fan of the PM's compulsory maths plan for pupils. pic.twitter.com/UUuspeXcln — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) January 5, 2023

Continuing his social media rant, the British thespian argued that the government should consider creative subjects, saying: “What about arts and humanities and fostering this country’s amazing reputation for creativity and self-expresison?

“What about that? What about the kids that don’t want to do Maths? I hated Maths. I dropped Maths as soon as I could and I’ve never needed it other than the skillset I acquired at the age of 12.”

“But no. Rishi Sunak wants a fucking drone army of data-entering robots. Fuck the Tories. Get rid of them. Please! Fuck you, Rishi Sunak, and fuck the Tories.”

Aside from Sunak’s plan to extend mathematics lessons, he also pledged that his government will halve inflation over the coming year, return the British economy to a position of growth, cut the national debt, reduce waiting lists at the National Health Service (NHS), and introduce legislation to stop illegal boat migrants — a crisis the Tories have claimed they will get a grip on any day now since 2018.

The technocratic PM was lacking in specifics on how exactly he would achieve his goals, however.

The reality is that many of the crises, as well as the fate of educational standards, will likely be pushed off until the next government comes into power after the looming general election, which must be held no later that January of 2025.

At present, the decade-plus of failure from Conservative governments to achieve anything other than a half-Brexit has left them vulnerable, with the leftist Labour Party holding a commanding lead in the polls.

