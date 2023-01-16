Britain’s Conservative (Tory) government is preparing to “crack down” on “transgender” males competing in women’s sports, a report has claimed.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan is supposedly preparing to “crack down” on the inclusion of biological males competing in women’s sports, The Telegraph has reported.

How effective such a crackdown remains to be seen however, with the Tories historically doing very little to challenge transgenderism, even when it actively endangers the welfare of biological women, and even actively helping to advance gender ideology by, for example, planning to include gender identity in a forthcoming law banning so-called “conversion therapy”.

Donelan has invited senior executives from sporting bodies across the United Kingdom to a meeting, during which she will allegedly pressure them into dropping the inclusion of transwomen in women’s competitive sporting events.

Sources claim that the Tory official wants to take a “common sense” approach to the issue, and that “basic biology” must be taken into account to “preserve the key value of sporting competition – performing on a level playing field”.

As a result, the culture secretary will reportedly warn sporting officials that women’s categories “must be reserved for people born of the female sex” — but whether she will actually do anything if they ignore her is far from clear.

‘There was No Male In the Hospital’ – UK Hospital Covered Up Rape by Trans Patienthttps://t.co/82KNMy7W27 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 18, 2022

While the supposed crackdown will likely be met with relief from many in women’s sports, should it actually occur, there are significant reasons to believe that real action may not take be taken.

Despite bearing the moniker “Conservative”, the Conservative Party has an abysmal track record when it comes to social conservatism, frequently failing to step in when gender ideology actively endangers the welfare of biological women.

For instance, the British government has taken little noticeable action against the National Health Service (NHS) and NHS trusts for hardline adherence to trans ideology, despite the fact that it resulted in at least one hospital allegedly covering up a rape committed by a “transgender” patient in a notionally single-sex ward.

Officials reportedly told police that a rape “could not have happened” as there was “no male” present at the scene, and language within the Sexual Offences Act of 2003 can be interpreted as saying that, technically speaking, only a man can carry out a rape.

The government has also reportedly U-turned on its decision not to include transgenderism within an upcoming ban on gay conversion therapy, with a report on Sunday indicating that the Tories will now aim to make it illegal to try and change someone’s “gender identity”.

Such a U-turn was reportedly sparked by widespread support for transgenderism within the House of Commons, with many even within the Conservative Party reportedly supporting the pro-transgenderism amendment, despite previous concerns that it could make it a crime for parents and health professionals, among others, to do anything other than affirm the gender identity of children who think they are trans.

UK: 'Conservative' Govt to Make 'Conversion Therapy' for Transgender Individuals Illegal https://t.co/BFIdRRO21J — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 16, 2023

Within its own ranks, the party enthusiastically praised one of his own Conservative MPs after they came out as no longer wanting to identify as a man.

Jamie Wallis announced a new gender identity after being brought before the courts for fleeing a car crash in high heels and a “black leather mini-skirt”, citing trauma from being raped in the past.

“Sharing this very intimate story would have taken an immense amount of courage,” then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote online in the aftermath of the revelation. “Thank you [Jamie Wallis] for your bravery, which will undoubtedly support others.”

“The Conservative Party I lead will always give you, and everyone else, the love and support you need to be yourself,” the then-Prime Minister went on to say.

Wallis had his driver’s licence torn up by a British court over the incident.

Britain’s ‘First Transgender MP’ Has Licence Ripped Up After Fleeing Scene of ‘Dress and Heels’ Car Crashhttps://t.co/P4HQuHhsZp — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 12, 2022

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle