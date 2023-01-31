A man was arrested at gunpoint at Schuman station, a subway stop in Brussels beneath the headquarters of the European Commission, after a stabbing rampage on a train.

A lone knifeman who attacked several people on a train and then on a platform was arrested after his rush-hour attack Monday evening, the Brussels Times reports. The magazine reported that one victim of the rampage was injured “severely” and “several others” sustained minor cuts.

The Associated Press reported that there were three injured in total during the attack.

Given the present situation in Europe, there has been some question over whether the motivation of the attack was terrorism. The AP cites a Brussels prosecutor who said initial indications were “there were no indications of terrorism”. The BT likewise indicates the arrested suspect is not on any terror watchlist, and therefore a terror motive can “likely be ruled out”, although this is not a guaranteed indicator.

🔴 SUIVI – #Belgique : Selon plusieurs témoins, un homme se promenait armé d’un couteau. “Ma femme a vu un homme armé d’un couteau dans la rame de métro en direction du centre-ville”, déclare un témoin. #terror #terrorisme #Brussels #stabbing #TerrorAttack #metroBruxelles pic.twitter.com/7g6NMp4Pdr — FranceNews24 (@FranceNews24) January 30, 2023

Just last week, a stabbing spree took place at two churches in southern Spain by a man who is believed to be a rapidly self-radicalised jihadist. While it was noted at the time of the attack that the knifeman was not on a terror watch list or known to police, the event has since been declared a terrorist attack.

The location of Monday’s subway attack is of particular concern, given that the Schuman metro station is directly beneath the Berlaymont building, which houses the headquarters of the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union. A security alert was issued to EU staff working in the building. The next stop along the line, Maalbeek, was the site of one of the deadly 2016 bombings which killed 32, excluding the bombers.

Unverified video cited by EuroWeekly News shows a caucasian male of large build surrendering to police at gunpoint, and lying on the floor at the commands of an officer. The footage appears to be corroborated, however, by images also shared of the incident by The Brussels Times.