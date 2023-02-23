A “transgender” cartoonist who is said to have drawn “nappy fetish”, “diaperfur” art is set to talk to children at a public library in the UK.

A Member of Parliament has voiced her concern after it was revealed Sophie Labelle, a male Canadian cartoonist who claims to be “transgender”, is due to give a talk to children at the Sheffield Central Library about art, activism and growing up as “trans”.

Labelle is most famous for a webcomic titled “Assigned Male”, which features a young biological male who wants the world to recognise him as a her.

The Telegraph is reporting that Labelle produces what it describes as “nappy fetish art”.

LAbelle is said to have spoken publicly about the “diaperfur art” — a form of fetish art involving anthropomorphic animals wearing nappies, often while engaging in “baby roleplay” — with the activist said to have admitted to drawing some of this art themselves.

“I have a kink I indulge responsibly and I refuse to be shamed for it,” they reportedly said regarding the artwork.

Labelle’s coming appearance at the Sheffield Central Library has been billed as being “suitable for adults, teens and families”. The Canadian artist has lashed out at critics of her coming event.

“Some people have been busy at work defaming and disparaging me”, the activist argued, before adding that their work art aims to “empower trans youth and illustrate trans joy, which is more than needed in this anti-trans political climate”.

Other commentators do not have the same view, however, with Conservative MP Miriam Cates having written to the local council to either get the event cancelled or, at least, for it to be made an over-18s-only meeting.

“I do think it’s odd that we’re having to have this discussion, and that anybody is defending the idea of a grown adult with a publicly expressed sexual fetish being allowed to read for children,” the public representative told LBC radio.

“It’s not okay to play out a sexual fetish in public where children are involved,” she continued. “This is a publicly-funded learning space with safeguarding requirements, and even when the most basic safeguarding checks would throw up red flags.”

Fears regarding how unsuitable Labelle’s talk will be for children comes shortly after a ‘drag queen story hour’ in the Tate Britain resulted in a protest taking place outside the gallery, with some parents voicing their concern about the possible effects the event could have on children.

This demonstration was counter-picketed by hardline left-wing activists, with the stand-off eventually coming to blows as people protesting clashed with members of Antifa.

The drag queen behind the event, Sab Samuel, claimed that parents had nothing to worry about, and that he wanted to be a “role model” for children and young people with the event.

