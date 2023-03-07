An 18-year-old young man was kidnapped, beaten and thrown in the Seine river after being lured to an area by the brother of his girlfriend in a suburb of Paris.

The incident took place last Thursday at around 5:30 pm in the town of Gennevilliers in the Hauts-de-Seine suburb of Paris and saw the teen and his friend attacked after trying to meet up with a 15-year-old girl met on the social media network Snapchat.

Around six men, including the brother of the 15-year-old girl, attacked the pair, with the group grabbing the 18-year-old and forcing him into a car, where they drove him to another location by the Seine river where the victim was stripped naked and thrown into the icy cold river, CNews reports.

According to the broadcaster, the entire incident was also filmed by the attackers in an effort to humiliate the teen before they violently attacked him for a second time.

After the attackers fled the area, the victim as able to go to a nearby pharmacy and call the police, who took him to a nearby hospital. Police stated at the time that they were still trying to identify the attackers.

CNews journalist Amaury Bucco revealed more details on the attackers on Twitter, stating that the brother of the girl involved was an 18-year-old named Seïd B. and that the attack was possibly honour-motivated.

The other members of the group that attacked the teen are also said to be well-known to the police, according to Bucco, who reported Sunday that at least four people have been arrested in connection with the attack thanks to the geolocation of the victim’s phone, which they had stolen.

The incident echoes another case in 2021 that also took place in the suburbs of Paris in the notorious Seine-Saint-Denis area in which a 17-year-old was kidnapped and tortured after reporting several local drug dealers to the police.

Police later arrested four men aged 19 to 21 after they attempted to extort 5,000 euros from the victim and his mother.

