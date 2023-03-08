Several cars and a building in the southern multicultural Swedish city of Malmö were damaged in an apparent bombing as gang violence continues across the country.

The alleged bombing took place early Tuesday morning at a car dealership in Amilonsvägen on the outskirts of the city with police being alerted to the blast at around 2 am.

Several cars were damaged as a result of the blast and a building was also damaged, with Patric Fors, a spokesman for the police, telling broadcaster SVT, “The damage to the façade is severe,” but added, “So far, we have no information about what has exploded.”

So far, police say they have made no arrests in connection with the explosion but are considering it a deliberate act of public devastation.

While police have not commented on if the explosion is linked to gang crime, many explosions and bombings across Sweden have been part of ongoing gang conflicts, with the Stockholm region seeing 13 bombings in the first 26 days of this year alone.

A new fatal shooting in the Stockholm region on Tuesday morning is the fourth suspected murder in just five days as the gang violence that exploded since the killing of gangster Mehdi ”Dumle” Sachit on Christmas Day last year shows little sign of slowing down.

According to Stockholm police, a 30-year-old man was hit by multiple gunshots on Tuesday morning and found dead shortly after midnight in a residence. “There were several people in the apartment. One of them was a nine-year-old child,” police commander Fredrik Nilsson said.

The victim is just the latest to be murdered in the last five days as at least two of those killed are said to be the relatives of gang criminals, rather than gangsters themselves.

The murders are allegedly part of the ongoing gang war in the Stockholm region involving two criminal network leaders known as the Kurdish Fox and The Greek, the former of which is not even believed to be residing in Sweden, but in Turkey.