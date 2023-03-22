Russia’s former President, security council deputy chairman, and Putin stooge has threatened to bomb the International Criminal Court in the Hague in response to it issuing an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.

Dmitry Medvedev, a former President of Russia who now serves as the trigger-happy deputy chairman of its security council, has issued wild threats that his country could bomb the International Criminal Court in the Hague after it issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.

The Russian head of state is wanted by the court in relation to alleged war crimes perpetrated in Ukraine relating to the forcible transfer of civilians — including children — from the invaded country to Russia.

Russia has not taken kindly to the accusations, with POLITICO reporting that the country’s own law enforcement officials have now opened up a criminal investigation into the judges and prosecutors in the court that helped reach the decision.

Medvedev has taken things even a step further however, telling his followers on chat app Telegram that Russia could respond by shooting hypersonic missiles at the international court in the Netherlands over the slight against the country’s leader.

Describing the court as “shitty” and “useless”, Medvedev accused those within the court of posturing by demanding someone arrest Vladimir Putin, adding that they would likely stop acting so tough should his country decide to bomb them.

“Look, they say, we are brave, we did not crap ourselves to raise a hand against the largest nuclear power,” he wrote.

“Alas, gentlemen, everyone walks under God and rockets,” he continued. “It is quite possible to imagine the targeted use of a hypersonic launch from the North Sea from a Russian ship at the Hague courthouse.”

The Russian official even went on to claim that such a strike would somehow not provoke any retaliation from NATO because “the court is just a miserable international organization”, a laughable claim considering the Netherlands is a founding member of the defence alliance, and would likely take a precision strike on their territory personally.

While Medvedev insists that those working within the International Criminal Court should “carefully look into the sky” to see if they can spot any Russian hypersonic missiles heading their way, general consensus appears to be that the institution will not be bombed anytime soon.

Although holding a senior enough position within the Russian government, Medvedev appears to be playing the role of pot-stirrer for the Kremlin, often responding to various slights against the Putin administration with threats to either bomb or kill someone.

In response to the bombing of the Crimean bridge last year for example, the deputy chairman claimed that the only way Russia could respond to the attack was by “directly killing terrorists“.

However, while the Russian official insisted such a move had the support of the general public, he failed to actually expand who the terrorist the country should kill actually are, and what killing them “directly” even meant.

Medvedev is also known for making wild predictions about the future of the world, saying late last year that there is a chance that a “Fourth Reich” will emerge and become embroiled in a war with France.

Medvedev also suggested that Elon Musk will win the U.S. Presidential election, a prediction that was described as “epic” by the tech billionaire.

