The United Kingdom has failed to tackle Muslim child rape gangs as a result of “political correctness”, the country’s Prime Minister has said.

The top politician made the claim while rolling out his government’s plan to fight cases of mass child abuse in Britain, which will involve the setting up of a specialist force aimed at tackling the type of crime.

According to a report by The Times, Sunak detailed his plan to stamp out such “evil” rape gangs ahead of visiting child sex abuse victims in the country, vowing that the country will soon step up its efforts to curb the activities of such serial abusers.

“The safety of women and girls is paramount,” the PM reportedly said. “For too long, political correctness has stopped us from weeding out vile criminals who prey on children and young women.”

Sunak emphasised that his government would now “stop at nothing to stamp out these dangerous gangs”, adding that the continued systematic raping of children was a “huge failing, both morally and practically”.

“We should leave no stone unturned,” Sunak also said. “We should keep going until we can root out this horrific crime.”

The Prime Minister’s comments come shortly after his Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, shifted a lot of the blame for the systemic child abuse onto the left-wing Labour party, with the official arguing that progressive officials frequently ignored migrants raping children for fear of being called racist.

Such fears can largely be linked back to the fact that organised child rape gangs in the United Kingdom have been repeatedly observed to be characterised by the Pakistani heritage, and Muslim faith makeup of the majority of members.

“[S]ome of these councils, councillors in Labour-run areas over a period of years absolutely failed to take action because of cultural sensitivities, not wanting to come across as racist, not wanting to call out people along ethnic lines,” she said during an interview with the BBC yesterday.

Under the planned reforms aimed at curbing the gangs, the newly created task force is to draw on the ethnic background of abusers to better target gangs in operation.

Being a member of such a child rape gang will also be made an aggravating factor during sentencing, while various officials — such as doctors and teachers — will soon be legally mandated to disclose child abuse to authorities should they discover it.

Many members of Britain’s Labour Party have denounced these new child protection efforts, however, for allegedly promoting racist narratives.

For example, the party’s mayor of West Yorkshire — a region that has historically been plagued by Muslim rape gangs — attacked the new measures as being a racist “dog whistle” that she alleges will not help victims of child abuse.

“It feels very dog-whistle, if I may say, and it doesn’t deal with what is happening on the ground,” the progressive politician remarked.

