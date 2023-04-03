Britain’s Labour Party is afraid of addressing Muslim child rape gangs for fear of being labelled racist, Suella Braverman has claimed.

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has accused the country’s left-wing Labour Party of failing to deal with the presence of Muslim child rape gangs in areas where they enjoy political control for fear of being labelled racist.

Both Labour and Braverman’s own Conservative Party have so far struggled to get a handle on such rape gangs during their staggering 13 years in national power. Such ‘grooming’ gangs– child rape gangs, in fact — are characteristically observed to be run by men with a Pakistani-heritage Muslim background who systematically abuse white English girls.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, the Home Secretary levelled a substantial amount of the blame for this at the feet of the Labour Party, arguing that it was left-wing politicians in local areas who failed to address the systematic rape of vulnerable children.

“[S]ome of these councils, councillors in Labour-run areas over a period of years absolutely failed to take action because of cultural sensitivities, not wanting to come across as racist, not wanting to call out people along ethnic lines,” Braverman told prominent BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg.

“Justice hasn’t been done for many of these victims,” she added, saying that the government now wants to introduce a “package of measures” to help combat these gangs.

According to the Home Secretary, such measures which are due to be clarified over the next number of days will largely revolve around establishing a legal requirement for teachers and other professionals to report child abuse when they see it.

This is seemingly in response to the fact that many government-linked individuals — including police — ignored the rape of children in areas such as Rotherham and Telford for fear of being labelled racist if they instead decided to speak out.

Braverman also said that the government was looking to take an “energetic approach” to tracking down those who raped children, with the senior government official warning that many of these child sex abusers are still at large.

So far however, there has been little mention of toughening criminal sanctions against these child rapists when brought to court, with many of those convicted of playing a part in these Muslim rape gangs often being handed extremely lenient sentences, and often not even serving their full term in jail.

