The Guardian Applauds Trump’s Travails: ‘Brave’ Prosecution a ‘Triumph’

The staunchly left Guardian newspaper on Wednesday applauded the prosecution of former President Donald Trump just hours after he appeared in a Manhattan court.

The outlet published an opinion piece by columnist Osita Nwanevu which set out the reasons for its happiness at Trump’s legal travails. It opened with a salute to the court and the legal process:

Trump’s prosecution is a triumph. Not a shame. Not a tragedy. A triumph ⁠— one of the great events in American presidential history. The public and the pundits might disagree by the end of Trump’s trial in Manhattan ⁠— perhaps the first of a few ⁠— but the significance of what district attorney Alvin Bragg has managed to do will be wholly unsullied, in substance, by the outcome of his case.

The piece goes on to specifically support Bragg in his efforts in general and the targeting of Trump in particular, declaring “Alvin Bragg has bravely taken a stand” by pursuing the former president.

The Guardian piece further declares “a person may, in fact, be indicted for a crime even if they were once president— just as though they were an ordinary person to whom laws applied. This is tremendous news. No rifts have opened in the time-space continuum. Frogs, locusts, and lice have yet to descend upon Manhattan.”

For his part Trump has declared his innocence of all charges and spoken out against the action.

The Guardian concludes by stating the nation might be tested, but it will be better for it by simply seeing Trump in the stand under legal examination.

“We will be tested, yes. But let’s take a moment, too, to recognize that Bragg has already passed a critical test on our behalf,” the outlet surmises.

Read the Guardian piece in full here.