German Police Issue Warning as Toxic Chemical Fire Breaks Out in Hamburg

09 April 2023, Hamburg: Police officers stand at a stop at the Hamburg-Rothenburgsort train station while flames from a large fire can be seen in the background. Due to strong smoke and gas development, with possible chemical components, the local police have issued an official danger alert. Photo: Jonas Walzberg/dpa …
Jonas Walzberg/picture alliance via Getty Images
Breitbart London

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) – Police warned people in Hamburg, Germany, to close their windows early Sunday after a large fire that engulfed several warehouses sent black, chemical-laden smoke drifting over the city.

German news agency dpa said the fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the Rothenburgsort district, located in the eastern part of Germany’s second-largest city. The smoke drifted from there toward the city center, halting long-distance trains between Hamburg and Berlin and other cities.

dpatop - 09 April 2023, Hamburg: Flames rise in a major fire in Hamburg-Rothenburgsort. Several buildings have been on fire in Hamburg-Rothenburgsort since the early hours of the morning. Photo: Jonas Walzberg/dpa (Photo by Jonas Walzberg/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A public safety alert conveyed through a mobile phone app advised people in Hamburg to close windows, turn off ventilation and air conditioning, and to avoid the area. No injuries were reported.

09 April 2023, Hamburg: Protected by gas masks, police officers go to a large-scale operation at two burning warehouses in the Rothenburgsort district. The fire department warns of danger from fumes and chemical components in the air they breathe. Photo: Jonas Walzberg/dpa (Photo by Jonas Walzberg/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Public broadcaster NDR said the fire involved containers with hydrogen sulfide, a toxic and foul-smelling substance, forcing firefighters and police officers in the area to wear breathing apparatus.

