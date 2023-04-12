Meghan Markle Will Not Join Prince Harry at King Charles’ Coronation

Britain’s Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles III, though his wife Meghan will be left at home.

After much debate in the UK media, it has now been officially confirmed that AWOL Prince Harry will indeed attend the coronation ceremony of his father, King Charles III, next month.

He will not be joined by his wife, however, with Meghan now set to stay at home in California.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Buckingham Palace said that it was “pleased to confirm” that Prince Harry will attend the ceremony officially crowning his father as king in Westminster Abbey.

The wayward Prince will however not play much of a role beyond that, with it being said that he will not take part in the King’s Procession or the Coronation Procession to and from Buckingham Palace due to him no longer being a working member of the Royal Family.

He will also be banned from appearing on the royal balcony of Buckingham Palace over the fact he is no longer engaging in active duties as a Prince.

Nevertheless, Harry is said to have taken the decision out of love for his father, with some sources reportedly claiming that the former British soldier would regret it for the rest of his life if he let current squabbles with his family prevent him from attending the event.

Harry is said to be particularly cognisant that the ceremony will be “pretty much the most important day” of King Charles III’s life, and is adamant about attending for that reason.

By contrast, American actress turned renegade royal Meghan Markle will not go anywhere near the coronation ceremony, with it being reported that she will remain in the United States alongside her children, Archie and Lilibet.

The justification for her failure to make the trip is that she wants to celebrate the birthday of her eldest son Archie, which will reportedly fall on the same day as the ceremony, and thus cannot make the royal event.

However, it is highly likely that there are other events at play, with Meghan having, by all accounts, an extremely poor relationship with her inlaws, to the point that her presence could be seen as disrupting the event.

She is not exactly popular with the UK public as a whole either, with 50 per cent of Britons said to actively dislike the American woman, with only sex-scandal-blighted Prince Andrew being less popular than her within the Kingdom overall.

Meghan’s hardline progressive activism does not appear to have boosted her reputation, with her and her husband’s backing of an NGO supporting child transgenderism seemingly doing nothing to increase her standing with the British everyman.

