Serial Protester Given Small Fine for Throwing Eggs at King Charles

A man has been found guilty of a public order offence for throwing five eggs at King Charles in 2022.

23-year-old Patrick Thelwell threw five eggs and shouted “the King is a paedophile” at the British monarch on November 9th 2022 as he met with members of the public in one of the first walkabouts of his reign. All of the eggs missed their intended target, possibly because the would-be assailant was wearing high-heeled shoes at the time of the throwing.

In court, the university student argued his actions were justified because throwing eggs at the King was self-defence against the British government and questioned the legitimacy of the court, The Guardian reported.

Nevertheless, Thelwell — who has previous convictions for public order offences over his involvement in green extremist protests — was found guilty of threatening behaviour that was “intended to cause King Charles to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him.”

The punishment for the crime was light, with the man sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay costs of a little over £700, which the BBC reported would be paid at the rate of “£5 per week”.

Breitbart London reported at the time of the attempted egging by the left-wing activist, and the fact the crowds of members of the public booed Thelwell as he threw the eggs, and that in response to his disrupting the event, some people shouted back “shame on you” and “God Save the King”, a traditional British salutation.

