Ikea Pitches Anti-Macron Protesters with ‘Noisy’ Pots and Pans Deal

Swedish retail giant Ikea has waded into the fray of the fractious political firestorm in France, offering anti-Macron protesters deals on ‘noisy’ pots and pans to continue their kitchen-themed form of demonstrations.

In recent weeks the French public revived the traditional protests of “casserolade” or “pots and pans protest” in order to ensure that President Emmanuel Macron could hear their discontent with the failed economic policies of his globalist government and its decision to ram through a raise to the pension age without a vote last month.

The banging of pots and pans, a staple of protests in France dating back to the early 1800s, has come under threat, with police confiscating the cookware items from demonstrators last week in the town of Ganges prior to a visit by Macron, who has been attempting to demonstrate that he is not afraid of engaging with the public.

The police justified the heavy handed tactics against the peaceful form of protest under the guise of restrictions on “portable sound devices” at demos.

Perhaps attempting to capitalise on the confiscations, the Twitter account for Swedish furniture and home retailer Ikea in France joined in on the discussion to cheakily offer up their pots and pans as noisemakers.

“Discover all our pans and our solutions for storing them on ikea.fr,” the account wrote alongside a picture of a pot with a caption reading: “At that price, it can do noise.”

Appearing in Alsace last week, French President Macron acknowledged the growing form of noisy protests, saying: “It is not the pans that will move France forward. We can massively revive the pan industry… but what interests me is to live better, build the future of our children. I don’t have the right to stop.”

In response, French cookware company Cristen shot back: “Mr President, at Cristel, we make pans that move France forward!”

Macron may have more to worry about than household retailer firms, given that his popularity has sunk to an all-time low, with just 26 per cent now having a favourable view of the president — a figure lower than during the heights of the Yellow Vest movement or during the Chinese coronavirus crisis when he imposed dystopian Covid passports on the public.

Earlier this month, World Economic Forum darling begged the public to give his government 100 days to implement reforms and regain the trust of the nation.

Yet, it does not appear that he will get a respite from mass protests anytime soon, with May Day — International Workers Day — likely to see widespread chaos and violence throughout the country.

