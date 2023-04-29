Migration Watch UK, a think tank that argues for stricter border control, has said that warnings about the upcoming Illegal Migration Bill are “disingenuous”.

Speaking to Breitbart London, Migration Watch UK chairman Alp Mehmet described recent warnings issued by some regarding the UK’s Illegal as being “disingenuous”.

The bill is the UK government’s latest attempt to get a handle on the ongoing Channel Migrant Crisis, which has seen tens of thousands of illegals pour into Britain via France over the last number of years.

While ministers have claimed that the Illegal Migration Bill currently passing through parliament will finally help put a stop to the border crisis, some have now claimed that the bill will hurt the UK’s ability to deter illegal immigration by making it harder to return migrants to their home country.

For example, the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford has argued that the bill will undermine the UK’s ability to send migrants home by refusing to hear their asylum claims, which they argue would render such returns illegal under international law.

As a result, this means migrants could only be kept in Britain or sent to a third-party country such as Rwanda.

This claim, however, has been derided as “disingenuous” by Mehmet, who has said that the bill will most certainly help Britain finally get a handle on the number of illegals arriving on its shores.

“Those making this claim are being disingenuous,” the Migration Watch chairman told Breitbart London, adding that — while not a “magic wand” for the issue of immigration — the bill would help if “rigorously applied” by authorities.

“As for measures in the Bill making it more difficult to return people to their country of origin, those saying this should be honest and admit that they are against Bill, period,” he went on to argue.

Although seen by Mehmet as promising, one of the main issues with the Illegal Migration Bill is not the legislation itself, but who is applying it.

While Migration Watch has publicly said that the ruling Conservative Party are saying “all of the right things” regarding illegal immigration, the party has a habit of regularly promising border control crackdowns while actually implementing the exact opposite.

Despite trying to bill themselves as being tough on illegals entering Britain, the government has regularly taken to housing arrivals in four-star hotels while also putting very little effort into removing migrants from the country.

Authorities have also been extremely lax on the issue of legal immigration also, with the government having actually raised the level of inward migration into the country post-Brexit despite one of the major points of the vote being handing back control of the country’s borders to politicians directly accountable to the UK public.

Government politicians have now been forced to suggest that such an increase in immigration is somehow not a betrayal of the Brexit their party campaigned for, with Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt arguing that the massive levels of immigration are okay as it is not “unlimited” and “low-skilled”.

