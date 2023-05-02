Trump Jr: Push for Hate Speech Laws in the West is ‘Insane’

Donald Trump Jr. has branded recent pushes to establish hate speech laws in Western nations as being “insane”.

Trump Jr. made the comments in response to the Irish parliament’s decision to pass a bill that would establish draconian hate speech laws in the country, with many fearing that the bill will make even the possession of material that could possibly be deemed hateful effectively illegal.

Writing in response to one user’s breakdown of the law, Trump Jr. expressed disbelief at the law’s content, which could end up with people on the island being assumed guilty of looking to spread hate speech to others if found to be in possession of material that could be deemed offensive.

“It’s insane what’s happening in the ‘free world’,” he wrote on Twitter.

The former first family member’s criticism comes after Elon Musk also took aim at the law, describing it as being an attack on free expression in the country.

“This is a massive attack against freedom of speech,” he wrote online.

Musk’s criticisms are likely to provoke concern from Ireland’s ruling progressive government, with the billionaire’s social media outlet, Twitter, having its European headquarters located in the country’s capital of Dublin.

Legacy media outlets in the country have also finally begun to report on the bill in more detail, despite previously opting to largely ignore it despite the impact it would likely have on many of the country’s citizens.

