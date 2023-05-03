The United Nations warned Wednesday hot weather will be dominating the months ahead, driving “higher global temperatures and possibly new heat records.”

The U.N.’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) delivered the grim forecast from its base in Geneva, Switzerland. It said it now estimated there was a 60 percent chance that El Nino would develop by the end of July and an 80 percent chance it would do so by the end of September.

It was the second WMO forecast of hot weather ahead following one made last month.

“This will change the weather and climate patterns worldwide,” Wilfran Moufouma Okia, head of WMO’s regional climate prediction services division, warned reporters in a press briefing.

El Nino, which is a naturally occurring climate pattern typically associated with increased heat worldwide, as well as drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere, last occurred in 2018-19, AFP reports.

Since 2020 though, the world has been hit with an exceptionally long La Nina — El Nino’s cooling opposite — which ended earlier this year, ceding way to the current neutral conditions.

WMO pointed out 2016 was “the warmest year on record because of the ‘double whammy’ of a very powerful El Nino event and human-induced warming from greenhouse gases”.

Since the El Nino effect on global temperatures usually plays out the year after it emerges, the impact will likely be most apparent in 2024, it said.

“We are expecting in the coming two years to have a serious increase in the global temperatures,” Okia said.

As Breitbart News reported, four weeks ago the WMO issued a warning of almost Biblical proportions, noting a planet wracked by “climate change trends” that continued through 2022, driving food insecurity and mass migration along with a host of other maladies for mankind from droughts and floods to famine and heatwaves.

The WMO claimed climate change contributed to mass human displacement in 2022 and exacerbated conditions for the 95 million people throughout the world, its State of the Global Climate 2022 report detailed.

“While greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise and the climate continues to change, populations worldwide continue to be gravely impacted by extreme weather and climate events,” the WMO said in a summary of its report.

The warning, based on what many – but not all – scientists now declare is uncontested evidence, has long been part of the international narrative telling humans to repent and change their ways to repair the climate.