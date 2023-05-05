Well-wishers and Royal fans are already building in number in central London ahead of Saturday’s coronation, with some by Buckingham Palace surprised with an unannounced visit by the King.

King Charles III made a surprise walkabout on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace on Friday afternoon, greeting crowds and chatting with well-wishers. British newspaper The Daily Telegraph reports cheers could be heard as the King got out of his car, and that some in the crowd shouted the traditional British salutation “God save the King”.

The Daily Mail reported when the King arrived, he made a point out of speaking to the most dedicated visitors who had camped out overnight to get a good spot to watch Saturday’s proceedings. The paper reported the comments of 70-year-old superfan Joan, who said: “Charles stepped out of the car and walked towards us and he said ‘has anybody over-nighted’?… He leaned forward purposefully and shook my hand, and it was just so beautiful – I am proud of being here today. Very emotional – I burst into tears afterwards.”

King Charles wasn’t the only Royal who went on walkabout, and was joined on The Mall by his son William, the Prince of Wales, and Princess Catherine. The pair of the heirs apparent to the titles of King and Queen.

King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning. He is due to leave Buckingham Palace at 1020 BST (0520 EST) in the Gold State Coach and travel to the Abbey for a two-hour ceremony from 1100 (0600 EST).

A Christian act of worship, the King will complete the service by taking communion with his wife, the Queen, before riding back to Buckingham Palace for an appearance on the famous balcony to wave to the people, witness a flypast of warplanes, and then a private banquet.