Live Now: Watch King Charles III Coronation at Westminster Abbey

The Coronation as it happens, with live updates and video steam from the Breitbart London team.

Update 1130: Not to be served, but to serve

That the King should model his reign on the life of Jesus Christ is the leitmotif of the service, with the statement that Jesus came to earth not to be served, but to serve, being frequently woven into the proclamations and oaths. Among the massive pomp and circumstance of the sheer scale of the ceremonial on display, it is easy to forget the Coronation is a fundamentally Christan service.

Update 1100: Guests of the Coronation

A few interesting faces, as you might expect. Prince Harry, whose presence or not has been the subject of so much speculation in recent months entered the Abbey in procession with other Royals, but was conspicuous in walking in alone, while others entered with their partners. Prince Harry was also without much of the ceremonial regalia worn by others, given his withdrawal to the United States to spend time with his wife has seen his Royal appointments withdrawn.

Nevertheless, Prince Harry was wearing his military medals. As a younger man he saw active service in Afghanistan as an attack helicoper pilot.

Wearing the uniform cap of the Welsh Guards, the Prince of Wales — the heir apparent to King Charles III and Prince Harry’s elder brother — was wearing the mantle of the Order of the Bath, in other words a large velvet cape.

Update 1050: Royal Party arrives at Westminster Abbey

Here we go. The King has just arrived at Westminster Abbey, the ancient church in the heart of London which has hosted British coronations for around a thousand years. Not just that, interred in the vaults are a millennia of monarchs and notable British figures.

Around 2,000 invited guests have already taken their seats, including members of the Royal Family, senior members of the British aristocracy, some politicians, Prime Ministers of so-called Commonwealth realms — countries like Canada, Australia, and New Zealand which have the King as their head of state — and foreign leaders.

Update 1025: The King Leaves Buckingham Palace

Welcome to the Breitbart London live stream! King Charles III and Queen Camilla have just left Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. Is it the newest coach in the Royal Mews.

Preceeded by mounted Guardsmen, the Royal party are following the processional route from Buckingham Palace down the historic avenue laid out from the gates of that great house to the centre of the British government, Westminster. Going under Admiralty Arch, the route then leads up Whitehall, which is flanked by government ministries. At the end is Parliament Square, flanked on one side by the Abbey.

Once there, the Coronation begins.