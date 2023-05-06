A historic day in British history has now officially begun, with Charles III travelling via carriage to Westminster Abbey in order to be anointed as king of the United Kingdom.
Charles III has travelled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in order to be coronated as king of the United Kingdom, in what marks a historic day in British history.
The monarch made the journey alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, with the royal pair opting to travel in the relatively newly-made Diamond Jubilee Coach, which was completed in 2012 and sports modern-day comforts such as air conditioning and hydraulic suspension.
Flanked by the sovereign’s escort of the Household Cavalry, the soon-to-be-crowned monarch’s first procession of the day travelled from his historic palace, down The Mall in St James’ Park, past the Admiralty Arch, down Whitehall before finally arriving at the Anglican Church where he will be anointed in oil before finally being crowned king.
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, flanked by over a thousand Armed Forces route liners and The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry sets off along the Mall from Buckingham Palace on route to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, flanked by over a thousand Armed Forces route liners and The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry sets off along the Mall from Buckingham Palace on route to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach past the Admiralty Arch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Piroschka van de Wouw – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, flanked by over a thousand Armed Forces route liners and The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry approaches Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
He will then reverse the journey back to the palace as part of the coronation procession, this time travelling in the far more ornate Gold State Coach, a four-ton construction made of wood and gold leaf, that was originally built in the 18th century.
Charles will be escorted back to Buckingham Palace by members of his family, including his sister, Princess Royal Anne, his son, William Prince of Wales, as well as three of his grandchildren.
Prince Harry, the youngest of the King’s two sons, will not be part of the procession, as he is no longer active in royal duties.
The latter procession will likely stay in the memory of Britons across the island, though may not be all that enjoyable for the monarch himself, with his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, describing the experience of travelling in the historic carriage as “horrible” due to the lack of modern suspension.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.