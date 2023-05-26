Investigation After Man Breached Security Cordon to Give German Chancellor a Hug

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - MAY 24: German Cancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the European Central Bank (ECB) on May 24, 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany. The ECB began work in 1998 in preparation for the introduction of Europe's single currency, the Euro, which …
Getty Images
Breitbart London

BERLIN (AP) – German police have been left red-faced after a member of the public was able to slip into a VIP convoy for Chancellor Olaf Scholz and then give him a hearty hug as he prepared to board a plane at Frankfurt Airport.

Tabloid newspaper Bild reported Friday that Scholz’s bodyguards only realized their mistake later, and chased the man down.

Scholz’s office confirmed the incident, which happened late Wednesday as Scholz made his way back to Berlin following a celebration for the 25th anniversary of the European Central Bank.

Nobody was hurt in the incident but an investigation into the security breach has been launched.

