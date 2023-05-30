Biden to Turkey: Help Us Expand NATO if You Want to Buy U.S. Fighter Jets

ESKISEHIR, TURKIYE- SEPTEMBER 02: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - "NATIONAL DEFENCE MINISTRY OF TURKIYE / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar takes part in a special flight F-16 jet as he opens the new …
Arif Akdogan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Peter Caddle

President Joe Biden has told Turkey to aid the U.S. in expanding NATO if the country wants to buy American fighter jets.

Speaking to newly-reelected President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, American Commander-in-Chief Joe Biden appeared to link Turkish support for the expansion of NATO to its ability to buy U.S. F-16 fighter jets.

Turkey has reportedly been eyeing up the purchase of $20 billion worth of F-16s as well as numerous upgrade kits for its existing fighter jet fleet.

However, Erdoğan’s refusal to allow Sweden to join NATO, partly over issues to do with Quran-burning protests in the country, has angered American lawmakers, who have taken to blocking certain weapons sales to the country as a result of Turkey’s veto of the Scandinavian state.

While the U.S. government is reportedly denying a quid pro quo arrangement, according to a report by Reuters, President Biden has now told Erdoğan during a phone call on Sunday that if he wants more F-16s, he should let Sweden join NATO.

“He still wants to work on something on the F-16s,” Biden said, describing the call, which was ostensibly to congratulate Erdoğan on his reelection.

“I told him we wanted a deal with Sweden, so let’s get that done. And so we’ll be back in touch with one another,” he added.

The outlet also reports that a previous sale of upgraded F-16 hardware to Turkey was approved by the U.S. just days after it approved Finland’s application to join NATO.

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle
Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.