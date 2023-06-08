Syrian asylum seeker arrested by French police after a man entered children’s playground with a knife, the attack leaving three in critical condition in Annecy, France.

At least six people including four very children were injured in an apparent knife attack in Annecy, a picturesque mountainside town popular with tourists for its proximity to Alpine ski resorts, on Thursday morning.

Early reports indicated one adult and four children were injured, but that figure later rose. According to France’s Le Figaro, two children and one adult are in critical condition, but all the children involved are in a state of “absolute emergency”, so says a police source.

It is reported the children impacted in the attack are just three years old.

Footage of the arrest of a suspected perpetrator was filmed by bystanders and broadcast on national television. Images of the scene show a bearded man wearing a black t-shirt and what is described as a “turban”, carrying a knife.

Reports state the suspect is 32-year-old a Syrian man named Abdalmasih who has an asylum application lodged in France in 2022, and refugee status in Sweden as well. He is not said to be known to police.

This story is developing, more follows.