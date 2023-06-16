U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday demanded the world start phasing out oil, coal and gas energy sources with immediate effect, further cautioning fossil fuel companies to “cease and desist” measures that aim to “knee-cap” climate progress.

“The problem is not simply fossil fuel emissions. It’s fossil fuels – period,” Guterres told reporters gathered at U.N. headquarters in New York. “The solution is clear: The world must phase out fossil fuels in a just and equitable way – moving to leave oil, coal and gas in the ground.”

In his remarks Guterres said energy companies are mainly to blame for the planet’s climate because they are channeling nearly all of their vast resources toward oil and natural gas exploration and production to meet soaring global demand.

Anti-global warming measures must be radically accelerated, according to the veteran Portuguese Socialist politician and diplomat, who said the fossil fuel companies must do as they are told and stand down.

“Last year, the oil and gas industry reaped a record $4 trillion windfall in net income. Yet for every dollar it spends on oil and gas drilling and exploration, only four cents went to clean energy and carbon capture combined,” Guterres said.

“Trading the future for 30 pieces of silver is immoral,” the U.N. chief said, accusing the energy giants of failing to fulfill even the minimum objectives that they themselves have set.

He made his remarks after meeting with civil society climate leaders in preparation for the next U.N. global climate summit (COP28) from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in Dubai.

Guterres lamented a broader lack of action being used to combat climate change, repeating a message he delivers on an almost monthly basis of impending global doom.

Is this a new global warming "time bomb"? Or the same one Al Gore said would explode years ago? U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres insisted Monday “warp speed climate action” is needed to forestall global warming Armageddon. https://t.co/6RnvnICUbn — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 21, 2023

“I see a lack of ambition, a lack of trust, a lack of support, a lack of cooperation and an abundance of problems around clarity and credibility.”

“Current policies are taking the world to a 2.8-degree (C) temperature rise by the end of the century. That spells catastrophe. Yet, the collective response remains pitiful,” he added.

According to the U.N. chief, the world is “hurtling towards disaster, eyes wide open,” even as far too many people are counting on “unproven technologies and silver-bullet solutions.”