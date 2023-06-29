Australians are famous for liking a beer or three when watching sports and the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games will be no different, organizers said Wednesday.

“We’ll serve a beer because we can,” Brisbane organizing committee president Andrew Liveris proudly declared when asked about an alcohol prohibition for ordinary fans excluded from elite VIP areas at the 2024 Paris Olympics, AP reports.

That’s the law for stadiums in France, where as Breitbart London reported Paris officials will not ask for exemptions for their dozens of venues.

The rule, however, does not apply to sections where VIPs and high-end hospitality clients can expect a full range of Champagne, wine, liquor and beer, while everyone else will have to sip on water.

“Clearly local jurisdiction dictates what happens in stadiums,” Liveris said in an online briefing hosted by the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. “As of now, Australia allows beer to be served in stadiums.”

Availability of beer with alcohol has been a regular issue at major sports events, as the AP report notes.

An eve-of-tournament prohibition enforced by Qatari authorities ensured only alcohol-free Budweiser could be sold at World Cup stadiums last year despite years of assurances to FIFA and the brewer.

The Rugby World Cup in France later this year however went to great lengths to secure a government exemption and a tournament sponsor’s beer will be sold at every game and be available to any and all spectators – inside VIP areas and out.