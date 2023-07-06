Several people have been injured after a Land Rover drove into a primary (elementary) school building in Wimbledon, London, on Thursday morning.

A major incident was declared as the ambulance service, fire brigade, and police responded to a school near Wimbledon Common which had been hit by a Land Rover made SUV on Thursday morning. “Several” people are said to be injured and receiving treatment at The Study Preparatory School for girls, although who — and whether any of those impacted are children — has not yet been revealed.

Police have said they do not believe the incident is terror-related, reports the BBC. The ambulance service has declared a major incident and an air ambulance landed on an adjacent golf club.

Local Member of Parliament Stephen Hammond said news of the incident was “extremely distressing and extremely concerning” and that the narrow street outside the school got very crowded at times with people driving to and from local golf clubs.

One witness account relayed by London’s Evening Standard said: “a car just ploughed into the school and it didn’t look good. It’s so sad”.