Climate celebrity Greta Thunberg was detained by police over her refusal to stop blocking a road, but now the stunt has resulted in criminal charges being laid against her.

Greta Thunberg has been charged with disobeying the lawful order of a police officer, a crime in Sweden, after she was told to stop blocking oil delivery tankers at the Swedish port city of Malmo last month.

Aged 19, despite already being a veteran of protests — and of being carried around by police officers — it is reported this is thought to be Thunberg’s first time being charged with a criminal offence. As reported by newspaper Sydsvenskan the charges are actually several days old, but the press was gagged on reporting on them until now by the court.

British newspaper the Daily Telegraph claims if convicted, Thunberg could face up to six months in prison.

Breitbart reported at the time of Thunberg being detained by police, that she was involved in a protest of several young people at the port in Malmo where roads were blocked and some members of the protest even climbed on top of oil tankers to prevent them driving. Per comments by Malmo police, they at first allowed the protest to go ahead in deference to freedom of speech rights, but as they went on they then ordered those taking part to clear the road.

A handful, including Thunberg, refused to comply and were physically removed from the road by police.

Thunberg said at the time that: “The climate crisis is a matter of life and death for countless people. We choose to physically stop fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future”. She is due to appear in court later this month.