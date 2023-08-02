Pictures: Mass Rallies as Poland Remembers 1944 Warsaw Uprising

People light flares in Poland's capital as the country marks the 79th anniversary of the start of the Warsaw Uprising, a doomed revolt against the occupying Germans during World War II, in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023. In an uneven struggle, poorly armed young city residents rose up on …
Getty Images
Oliver JJ Lane

Poland has paid its annual homage to the bloody 1944 Warsaw uprising agains the Nazi German occupiers, an event well known for thousands gathering to light flares, military parades, and church services.

Monday marked 79 years since ‘W’ hour, the synchronized 5.p.m. start of the Warsaw uprising, an attempt to overthrow the Germans in 1944 which over the course of 63 days saw tens of thousands dead and wounded. The Nazi occupiers punished the Poles with devastating repercussions, including mass executions and the systematic destruction of the city’s buildings to deny them to the enemy.

In just one neighborhood, German soldiers ordered to take revenge on civilians killed over 40,000 Poles in two days. Others were deported for forced labour and to camps including Auschwitz. In all, there were some 180,000 victims.

KRAKOW, POLAND – AUGUST 01, 2023: Members of the 6th Air Assault Brigade, during the commemorations of the 79th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising 1944. on July 31, 2023, in Krakow, Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

People light flares during an event to mark the 79th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising that started on August 1, 1944 in Warsaw, Poland (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

KRAKOW, POLAND – AUGUST 01, 2023: Holy Mass in honor of the Homeland and soldiers who fell for freedom, held at the Mariacki Basilica in Krakow (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

While Joseph Stalin’s Soviet Army was outside the city, they did not intervene or provide aid to the uprising, effectively condemning it to fail: this and the Katyn massacre of Poles by the Russians are major contributing factors to the longstanding Polish distrust of Russia.

The memory of the uprising is a matter of pride for now fiercely independent Poland. Sirens are sounded in Warsaw to commemorate the start of the battle, which was the single largest act of resistance against German occupation anywhere in Europe in the Second World War, and mass rallies and parades take place in several cities.

Television Poland reports government and city officials joined surviving Uprising veterans in Warsaw on Monday for a minutes’ silence and wreath laying. As the report notes:

A minute of silence was observed while those in attendance stood at attention as the city was filled with the blaring of air raid sirens, which traditionally mark the somber occasion. Many people in the streets stopped in their tracks, as did many drivers, who got out of their cars and sounded the horns of their vehicles.

The German embassy and other German diplomatic missions in Warsaw lowered their flags in a sign of “mourning and shame” on Monday.

Members of the Fowler Brotherhood are seen during the march along Florianska Street to Matejko Square during the commemorations of the 79th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising in 1944. on July 31, 2023, in Krakow, Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

People attend an event to mark the 79th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

KRAKOW, POLAND – AUGUST 1: Soldiers of the Polish Army during the 79th anniversary of the outbreak of the Warsaw Uprising on August 1, 2023 in Krakow, Poland. (Photo by Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Young men hold burning flares during the commemoration of the 79th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.