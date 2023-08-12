Russian Fighter Pilots Die After Crash Near NATO Border in Kaliningrad

MOSCOW (AP) – A Russian warplane crashed in Russia’s Kaliningrad region on Saturday during a training mission, killing the two pilots on board.

“The Su-30 aircraft crashed in a deserted area. The flight was carried out without ammunition. The crew died,” local military authorities said.

According to officials, a technical malfunction was the likely cause.

Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, positioned between NATO member states Poland and Lithuania.

The moment of the crash of a Russian Su-30 in the Kaliningrad region is published online. The crew of the fighter jet failed to eject and died. This was previously reported by the Russian Defense Ministry. pic.twitter.com/O2dw4Ecw3O — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 12, 2023

The Su-30 fighter jet has been used extensively during Russia’s action in Ukraine.

The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine.

Last month, two Russian fighter jets crashed while on training missions – one into the Pacific and one into the Sea of Azov.