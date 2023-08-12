Russian Fighter Pilots Die After Crash Near NATO Border in Kaliningrad

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 19 Russian Sukhoi SU-30 SM military aircraft perform during the MAKS-2017 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, Moscow Region, Russia, on July 19, 2017. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Breitbart London

MOSCOW (AP) – A Russian warplane crashed in Russia’s Kaliningrad region on Saturday during a training mission, killing the two pilots on board.

“The Su-30 aircraft crashed in a deserted area. The flight was carried out without ammunition. The crew died,” local military authorities said.

According to officials, a technical malfunction was the likely cause.

Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, positioned between NATO member states Poland and Lithuania.

The Su-30 fighter jet has been used extensively during Russia’s action in Ukraine.

The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine.

Last month, two Russian fighter jets crashed while on training missions – one into the Pacific and one into the Sea of Azov.

