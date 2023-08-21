A farm shop in the United Kingdom is concerned about visitors taking racy photos in one of its fields, LBC reported Thursday.

“Reminder to all we are a family area and please keep your clothes on in the sunflowers!” Stoke Fruit Farm Shop wrote in a social media post on August 11.

“We are having an increase of reports of naked photography taking place and this must not happen during our public sessions please!” the shop continued:

Reminder to all we are a family area and please keep your clothes on in the sunflowers! We are having a increase of… Posted by Stoke Fruit Farm Shop on Thursday, August 10, 2023

Social media users shared their reactions to the post and the shop’s predicament, one person writing, “I can’t stop giggling over this.”

“So I’m now interested in visiting,” someone else commented. Another appeared disappointed the risqué photos were not allowed, stating, “Ohhh spoil sports.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Ramejkis (@thebodypositivemum)

The popular attraction is located on Hayling Island, where the family runs its farm on 350 acres, according to its website.

“We produce Wheat, Peas, Potatoes, Pumpkins, Squash, Sweetcorn, Sunflowers, Hay. We have 3000 Free Range Hens. We sell our own produce in our farm shop and to other local outlets,” the site reads.

The farm shop posted an update Thursday from a man named Sam while he was in the sunflower field mowing the grass:

Thursday morning update! #keepyourclothson Posted by Stoke Fruit Farm Shop on Thursday, August 17, 2023

Sam told viewers they had experienced a few incidents of nudity and reminded visitors it was a family area; therefore, he asked they be considerate of others while on the property:

We want people to come here, enjoy picking flowers, and having fun with the family. Taking the photos and enjoying things. I understand there’s a few people out there who want to take risqué photos and photos for their Instagram profiles, etcetera. All I ask is that they’re considerate of the other people around them.

“So just think about who else is around you when you’re taking a photo in the sunflower fields and think how that could affect them. That’s all we ask,” Sam concluded.