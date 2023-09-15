You Will Obey: Global Climate Protest to Demand End for Fossil Fuels

Roads will be blocked, cities shut down, airports targeted, marches begun and chanting, lots of chanting, will combine Friday as climate protesters around the world rally to demand an immediate end to fossil fuel use.

That’s the plan, anyway, with the so-called Global Climate Strike 2023 destined to last through the weekend and end late Sunday.

AP reports the mass public action — driven by several mostly youth-led, local and global climate groups and organizations, including Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future movement — will take place in dozens of countries and in at least 50 cities worldwide for 72-hours.

The protest demands include – but are not restricted to – “divesting from new and current fossil fuel projects, sharing the burden equally among society, investing in community-owned renewable energy projects, and paying reparations to communities affected by the climate crisis,” Euronews reports.

Organisers said their climate protest would call on governments to end subsidies for oil and gas immediately and to cancel any plans for expanding fossil fuel production.

In one strike in Quezon City in the Philippines, AP reports activists lay in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in protest, and held signs demanding fossil fuels — from coal to natural gas — be phased out.

Another major mass action is planned to take place Sunday in New York, to coincide with the city’s Climate Week and the U.N. climate summit.

Activists are pressuring banks to stop investing in fossil fuels in the name of stopping “climate change" as gas and oil prices soar. https://t.co/G80RqaGAme — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 1, 2022

Climate activists have organized similar worldwide strikes in recent years, where protesters from different nations join together on a single day.

The “climate strike” comes two months before this year’s United Nations COP28 climate summit, where more than 80 countries plan to push for a global agreement to phase out coal, oil and gas.