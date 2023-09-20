Pictures: Paris Rolls Out Red Carpet for King Charles III on His First State Visit to France

PARIS (AP) – President Emmanuel Macron and King Charles III were holding talks in Paris on Wednesday at the start of a long-awaited three-day state visit meant to highlight the friendship between France and the U.K.

Charles’ trip to France was postponed in March amid widespread demonstrations against Macron’s pension changes.

Britain's King Charles III (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) depart the Elysee Palace to walk to the British Ambassador's residence in Paris on September 20, 2023, on the first day of a state visit to France. Britain's King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla are on a three-day state visit to France. (Photo by Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP) (Photo by THIBAULT CAMUS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

For their first stop in the French capital, Charles and Queen Camilla attended a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, where they were greeted by Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

Macron offered a warm welcome to the new king, often putting his hand on his arm and his back. Both smiled as they chatted together.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 20: French President Emmanuel Macron with his wife Brigitte Macron and Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for a bilateral meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on the first day of his state visit to France, on September 20, 2023 in Paris, France. The King and The Queen's first state visit to France will take place in Paris, Versailles and Bordeaux from Wednesday 20th to Friday 23rd 2023. The visit had been initially scheduled for March 26th - 29th but had to be postponed due to mass strikes and protests. (Photo by Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images)

Paris city center has been placed under high security for the occasion, with thousands of police officers and surveillance drones being deployed.

Small crowds gathered behind a wide range of barriers on the Champs-Elysees to get a chance to see the royal parade.

The visit shows “the deep historical ties that unite our two countries. It is also an opportunity to showcase France’s cultural, artistic and gastronomic excellence,” the French presidency said.

Britain's King Charles III (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (C) take part in the Rekindling the Flame ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknow Soldier during an official welcoming ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on September 20, 2023, on the first day of a state visit to France. Britain's King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla are on a three-day state visit to France. (Photo by Yoan VALAT / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YOAN VALAT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

At the Arc de Triomphe, both national anthems were played before a review of French troops and a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to marking “the shared sacrifices of the past and an enduring legacy of cooperation,” according to Buckingham Palace.

The jet fighters of the Patrouille de France and Britain’s Red Arrows, the acrobatic teams of the two air forces, flew together above the monument, leaving a trail of red, white and blue smoke in the Parisian sky.

French Air Force elite acrobatic flying team "Patrouille de France" (PAF) and the British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team the "Red Arrows" perform a fly past during an official welcoming ceremony for Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla at at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on September 20, 2023, on the first day of a state visit to France. Britain's King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla are on a three-day state visit to France. (Photo by Geoffroy Van der Hasselt / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Charles and Macron, followed by Brigitte and Camilla in another car, then headed to the presidential palace under escort from the horses of the French National Guard, with both waving at the crowd.

Macron and Charles were holding a bilateral meeting at the Elysee Palace, because the visit also “symbolizes the relationship of friendship and trust” since they “have in the past worked closely together to protect biodiversity and combat global warming,” the French presidency said.

Horse mounted Republican Guards take part in a procession of after a welcoming ceremony for Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla down the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on September 20, 2023, on the first day of a state visit to France. Britain's King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla are on a three-day state visit to France. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP) (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

The agenda was also due to include talks on Russia’s war in Ukraine and the migration issue as Italy’s southern island of Lampedusa was in recent days overwhelmed by people setting off from Tunisia.

While the U.K. royal family long ago ceded political power to elected leaders, members of the royal family remain Britain’s preeminent ambassadors as presidents and prime ministers jockey to bask in the glamor and pageantry that follows them wherever they go.

Britain's King Charles III shakes hands with members of veterans associations during an official welcoming ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on September 20, 2023, on the first day of a state visit to France. Britain's King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla are on a three-day state visit to France. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The visit comes amid a recent warming in the Franco-British relationship after years marked by Brexit talks and related disputes.

At a bilateral summit in March, Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed to strengthen military ties and step up efforts to prevent migrants from crossing the English Channel.

“We know that the British and French relationship has been difficult at times since 2016,” Ed Owens, a historian of the British monarchy, told The Associated Press.

“This move on the part of the British state to send the king to France is about reassuring the people of France, but also the people of the U.K. that this is a relationship of significant important and that it is based on history, heritage and that there are many other things in our shared futures that connect us.”

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 20: The Presidential convoy departs after a ceremonial welcome at The Arc De Triomphe for King Charles III And Queen Camilla on September 20, 2023 in Paris, France. The King and The Queen's first state visit to France will take place in Paris, Versailles and Bordeaux from Wednesday 20th to Friday 23rd 2023. The visit had been initially scheduled for March 26th - 29th but had to be postponed due to mass strikes and protests. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A state dinner on Wednesday in the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles in the presence of more than 150 guests will be one of the highlights of the visit.

The menu includes blue lobster and crab followed by Bresse poultry and a gratin of cep mushrooms prepared, respectively, by French chefs Anne-Sophie Pic and Yannick Alléno. Both have been awarded three Michelin stars. The cheese course will feature France’s Comté and Britain’s Stichelton blue cheese. For dessert, world-famous pastry chef Pierre Hermé will prepare his rose macaroon cookie, made of rose petal cream, raspberries and lychees.

On Thursday, Charles will address French lawmakers at the Senate, providing a new venue for the king to show off his language skills after he wowed his audience by switching seamlessly between German and English during a speech to Germany´s parliament in March.

He will later rejoin Macron in front of Notre-Dame Cathedral to see the ongoing renovation work aimed at reopening the monument by the end of next year.

Britain's King Charles III (L) meets with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris on September 20, 2023, on the first day of a state visit to France. Britain's King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla are on a three-day state visit to France. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

U.K. Ambassador Menna Rawlings, speaking on French news broadcaster LCI, said that Charles was “very sad” after the monument’s spire and roof collapsed in a blaze in 2019. It reminded him of the 1992 fire at Windsor Castle, she added.

“Of course it’s an incredible moment for him to have the opportunity, with the queen, to look at this (renovation) work and also meet the firemen who were involved,” she said.

Charles and Macron will also attend a reception for British and French business leaders about financing climate-related and biodiversity projects.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 20: Parisians and tourists line the Champs Elysees for the arrival of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's first official engagement of their state visit to France for a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe on September 20, 2023 in Paris, France. The King and The Queen's first state visit to France will take place in Paris, Versailles and Bordeaux from Wednesday 20th to Friday 23rd 2023. The visit had been initially scheduled for March 26th - 29th but had to be postponed due to mass strikes and protests. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

The king will end his trip on Friday with a stop in Bordeaux, home to a large British community. He will meet emergency workers and communities affected by the 2022 wildfires in the area and visit the Forêt Experimentale, or experimental forest, a project designed to monitor the impact of climate on urban woodlands.

He will also tour a vineyard which has pioneered a sustainable approach to wine making.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 20: King Charles III and President Macron plant an oak tree at the British Ambassador’s residence, on September 20, 2023 in Paris, France. Following a tradition set by Queen Elizabeth II, His Majesty joined President Macron for a ceremonial tree planting in the garden of the British Ambassador’s Residence. Her late Majesty planted three trees in the Residence garden, in 1957, 1972 and 2014. The King and The Queen's first state visit to France will take place in Paris, Versailles and Bordeaux from Wednesday 20th to Friday 23rd 2023. The visit had been initially scheduled for March 26th - 29th but had to be postponed due to mass strikes and protests. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

