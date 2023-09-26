U.S.-supplied Abrams main battle tanks destined for Ukraine use against Russia will burn, the Kremlin warned Tuesday, forecasting long-range ATACMS missiles will meet the same fate.

Nothing President Joe Biden sends to aid Kyiv will change anything, the Kremlin pledged.

Kyiv announced Monday it had received deliveries of the U.S. Abrams main battle tank, boosting its forces as they seek to break through heavily-fortified Russian defensive lines, as Breitbart News reported.

First U.S.-Made Abrams Tanks Have Arrived in Ukraine https://t.co/k0TDrsy02j — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 25, 2023

The world-class armoured vehicles were first pledged back in January, with training for Ukrainian crews commencing in NATO ally Poland in May.

“All this can in no way affect the essence of the special military operation, its outcome,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing as cited by AFP.

“There is no panacea, no single weapon that can change the balance of power on the battlefield.”

Repeating a talking point the Kremlin has used about Western weapons, he said: “They too will burn.”