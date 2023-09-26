Kremlin Warns Ukraine: U.S.-Supplied Abrams Tanks ‘Will Burn’ on the Battlefield

Members of the US Army's 1st Armoured Battalion of the 9th Regiment, 1st Division from Fort Hood in Texas sit on a Abrams battle tank after arriving at the Pabrade railway station some 50 km (31 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. The U.S. military …
AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis
Simon Kent

U.S.-supplied Abrams main battle tanks destined for Ukraine use against Russia will burn, the Kremlin warned Tuesday, forecasting long-range ATACMS missiles will meet the same fate.

Nothing President Joe Biden sends to aid Kyiv will change anything, the Kremlin pledged.

Kyiv announced Monday it had received deliveries of the U.S. Abrams main battle tank, boosting its forces as they seek to break through heavily-fortified Russian defensive lines, as Breitbart News reported.

The world-class armoured vehicles were first pledged back in January, with training for Ukrainian crews commencing in NATO ally Poland in May.

“All this can in no way affect the essence of the special military operation, its outcome,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing as cited by AFP.

14 July 2023, Bavaria, Grafenwöhr: A U.S. Army-supplied M1A1 Abrams tank with mounted mine roller, as delivered to Ukraine and used for training. (Matthias Merz/picture alliance via Getty Images)

“There is no panacea, no single weapon that can change the balance of power on the battlefield.”

Repeating a talking point the Kremlin has used about Western weapons, he said: “They too will burn.”

