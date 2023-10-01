A car owner in Slovakia got into trouble with police after his dog decided to switch seats in traffic, according to a Friday post.

An image from a speed camera shows the dog in the driver’s seat, BBC News reported Saturday, and law enforcement stated in a social media post Friday, “MR DOG, YOU ARE OVER SPEEDING IN THE VILLAGE.”

“Senice police did not believe their own eyes on the police radar,” the agency continued, adding the brown hunting dog was sitting “obediently” behind the wheel of the vehicle:

PÁN PES, PREKROČILI STE RÝCHLOSŤ V OBCI: VAŠE DOKLADY NA VEDENIE AUTA… 🙈🐶 "Prosííím, nemám…" zaštekal pes. Nó, to si… Posted by Polícia Slovenskej republiky on Friday, September 29, 2023

The driver apparently claimed the dog jumped into his lap. However, authorities in the village of Sterusy said video footage of the incident did not record any sudden movement inside the vehicle.

“An irresponsible driver, who was stopped by a patrol for speeding in the village of Šterusy, finally had something to explain,” police said of the incident. The agency also identified the human driver as a 31-year-old man.

The BBC report said the man was fined, but it was unclear if it was for speeding or failing to secure the animal while inside a moving car.