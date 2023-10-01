A car owner in Slovakia got into trouble with police after his dog decided to switch seats in traffic, according to a Friday post.
An image from a speed camera shows the dog in the driver’s seat, BBC News reported Saturday, and law enforcement stated in a social media post Friday, “MR DOG, YOU ARE OVER SPEEDING IN THE VILLAGE.”
“Senice police did not believe their own eyes on the police radar,” the agency continued, adding the brown hunting dog was sitting “obediently” behind the wheel of the vehicle:
The driver apparently claimed the dog jumped into his lap. However, authorities in the village of Sterusy said video footage of the incident did not record any sudden movement inside the vehicle.
“An irresponsible driver, who was stopped by a patrol for speeding in the village of Šterusy, finally had something to explain,” police said of the incident. The agency also identified the human driver as a 31-year-old man.
The BBC report said the man was fined, but it was unclear if it was for speeding or failing to secure the animal while inside a moving car.
According to Orvis, it is best to restrain your dog while traveling in a vehicle to make the journey as safe as possible:
A harness or crate is most effective at restraining your dog, while a car barrier simply separates pups from the front seat, mitigating distracted driving. Whichever system you choose, we don’t recommend you let your pup ride shotgun — we keep the front seat reserved for human passengers only.
The Slovakian police also urged drivers to keep their canines secured.
“When transporting a dog, take care of the safety of the animal and the entire crew in the car. Even a small animal can endanger your life and health while driving,” the agency said.
Meanwhile, social media users were quick to offer their clever comments on the image of the dog, one person writing, “This gives me great paws.”
“Where does he keep his license and registration?” another person asked, to which someone else replied, “On his collar, of course!”
