U.N. Warns Israel: Retaliatory Siege of Gaza ‘Prohibited’ Under International Law

Israel’s act of self defense in laying siege to Hamas terrorists and their supporters in the Gaza Strip was declared a “prohibited” act Tuesday by the U.N. human rights chief.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, issued a call for peace and understanding in the region from his office in Geneva, Switzerland, before admonishing any prospective retaliatory move by Israel against its Islamic attackers. He cautioned:

The imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods essential for their survival is prohibited under international humanitarian law Any restrictions on the movement of people and goods to implement a siege must be justified by military necessity or may otherwise amount to collective punishment.

As Breitbart News reported, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip following Hamas’s massive terror attack on the Jewish state, which has killed over 900 people and wounded 2,500 more, according to reports.

There are over 100 hostages including women and young children being held in Gaza by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

President Joe Biden confirmed the death of 11 U.S. citizens as Hamas terrorists threaten to murder their hundreds of hostages while broadcasting video of the executions.

In response to the attack, the Israeli Airforce has struck at least 1,000 terror targets in Gaza.

Iran reportedly assisted in the planning and approval of Saturday’s attack.