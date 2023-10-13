Counter-terror police are investigating after a teacher was stabbed to death at a French school on Friday, the attack coinciding with the Hamas call for a global “day of jihad”.

A 20-year-old Chechen migrant already on France’s extremism watch list, known in France as having an “S file”, was arrested in Arras near the Belgian border in the northeast after a knife attack at a high school that saw one killed. The office of the counter-terror prosecutor has taken over the investigation, reports Le Figaro, noting it is investigating crimes said to be “assassination” and “attempted assassination” in connection with a “terrorist enterprise”, and “terrorist criminal association”.

A teacher was slain in the attack at Gambetta Secondary School and two others were injured, including the deputy headmaster, and the suspect was arrested at the scene. The suspect is alleged to have shouted the Islamic war cry “Allahu Akhbar” as he struck and is a former pupil at the school.

Une opération de police a eu lieu au lycée Gambetta à Arras. L’auteur des faits a été interpellé par la police. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) October 13, 2023

According to the French interior minister both the suspect and his brother — who was near another school at the time of his apprehension, it is claimed — have been arrested. His ‘S’ file for being a known radical, reports French media, is said to be for “radical Islamism”.

While what may have motivated a young man to attempt to stab several people while shouting “Allahu Akbar” is presently unknown, the alleged attack nevertheless coincides with what terrorist group Hamas called a “Day of Jihad” on Friday 13th, calling for an “Al-Aqsa Flood”, a reference to their own attack on Israel on Saturday.

Hamas called on Palestinians to rise up against Israeli soldiers, and said per a report by The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI):

We declare next Friday, ‘The Friday of the Al-Aqsa Flood,’ as a day of general mobilization in our Arab and Islamic world and among the free people of the world… It is a day for sacrifice, heroism, and dedication, and to earn the honor of defending the first Qibla of Muslims, the third holiest mosque, and the ascension of the trusted Messenger.

This is a developing story, more follows