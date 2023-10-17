The Palace of Versailles in France has been evacuated for the second time since Saturday after receiving another reported bomb threat amid increasing threats of terrorism across Europe.

The former residence of the French Royal Family has been evacuated and will remain closed for the rest of the day after receiving another bomb threat on Tuesday, Le Figaro reported.

“For security reasons, the Palace of Versailles is evacuating visitors and closing its doors today,” the palace wrote on social media.

On Saturday, both the Palace of Versailles and the Louvre Museum in Paris were evacuated and shut down after receiving bomb threats. The threats came just one day after a French teacher was stabbed to death in the city of Arras by a suspected Islamist who allegedly yelled the Muslim war cry “Allah hu Akbar” during the attack.

🇷 Chers visiteurs,

Pour des raisons de sécurité, le château de Versailles évacue les visiteurs et ferme ses portes ce jour, mardi 17 octobre.

Nous vous remercions de votre compréhension. pic.twitter.com/4R9NlVhIos — Château de Versailles (@CVersailles) October 17, 2023

Last evening French Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin announced a tightening of France’s border with neighbouring Belgium following another suspected Islamist attack in Brussels, during which two Swedish nationals were shot to death by a Tunisian migrant who also reportedly shouted out “Allah hu Akbar” during the shooting.

The suspected attacker was later shot and killed by police after a long chase throughout the city.

Amid the increasing concern over Islamic terrorism in light of the conflict between Israel and Palestine, French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered his government to urgently identify migrants with ties to Islamic extremism and deport them from the country.

Louvre Museum in Paris Evacuated, Shut Down Following Reported Bomb Threat in Wake of Suspected Islamist Attackhttps://t.co/JnQbVm3wYk — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 14, 2023