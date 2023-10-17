Israel PM Netanyahu Tells Germany That Hamas ‘Are the New Nazis’

TOPSHOT - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a press conference after their meeting in Tel Aviv on October 17, 2023. The German leader is one of a slew of top politicians to have visited Israel since the Hamas attack on October 7 killed …
MAYA ALLERUZZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Oliver JJ Lane

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a solidarity trip to Israel on Tuesday where he heard how the Hamas terror attack was the worst assault on Jewish people since the Holocaust and that Hamas are “the new Nazis”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood alongside his German counterpart Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Tel Aviv on Tuesday and declared in their massive terrorist attack against Israel earlier this month, Hamas had become the Nazis of the 21st century.

Describing the brutal massacre of over 1,300 Israelis and tourists by Hamas terrorists, Netanyahu said per The Times of Israel: “The decapitation of people; the shooting of little children with bound hands; the murder of children in front of their parents… this is the savagery that we only remember from the Nazi crimes of the Holocaust.”

Hamas had proven their evil, Netanyahu declared. He continued: “Hamas are the new Nazis, Hamas is ISIS… And just as the world united to defeat the Nazis, just as the world united to defeat ISIS, the world has to stand united behind Israel to defeat Hamas”.

It is in the interests of Israel’s international partners to join to help end Hamas, Netanyahu said, because if the “barbarism” of such attacks weren’t defeated, the idea would spread. He told Scholz: “If it’s not stopped here, this savagery will reach you very soon, and reach the entire world”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who stood behind Netanyahu as he spoke, replied that Germany’s place was beside Israel. Scholz reciprocated Netanyahu’s point about Nazism when the Germany of nearly a century ago elected an antisemitic national socialist government led by Adolf Hitler which led to the Holocaust.

Acknowledging that past, Scholz told Netanyahu: “Germany has only one place, and it is alongside Israel… Germany’s history and the responsibility it had for the Holocaust requires us to maintain the security and existence of Israel.”

